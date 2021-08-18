ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian stocks rise as traders eye Wall Street losses

  • In China, markets opened well up, recouping some losses after disappointing economic data from Beijing earlier in the week
AFP 18 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Asian markets broadly rose on Wednesday as wary investors tracked losses on Wall Street and elsewhere as a surge of the coronavirus Delta variant stoked fears the global economic recovery was at risk.

A fresh lockdown in New Zealand and a curfew imposed in Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne over a Delta outbreak have added to concerns about lockdowns and travel restrictions in China, the world's second-largest economy.

A lacklustre US retail sales report also exacerbated worries about the latest Covid-19 wave, bringing Wall Street's streak of five straight records for the Dow and S&P 500 indices to a stuttering halt.

Asia markets mixed on Delta variant gloom

Tracking those losses, markets opened flat before rising Wednesday in Tokyo, where the grim global picture was made worse by the government's decision to extend a state of emergency in the Japanese capital and other areas as the nation struggled to control a surging wave of infections.

"Investors continue to believe that economic normalisation will be delayed because of the spread of the coronavirus," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

In China, markets opened well up, recouping some losses after disappointing economic data from Beijing earlier in the week.

Hong Kong also opened with gains, with investors appearing broadly unfazed by new antitrust plans from Beijing designed to reign in China's burgeoning tech giants -- plans that saw Chinese firms listed on Wall Street slide overnight.

Seoul rose, while Australia was steady and Taipei was well down.

New Zealand also made gains, as investors watched a decision by the country's Reserve Bank to keep interest rates unchanged, deciding against a move that would have seen it become the first advanced economy in the Asia Pacific to normalise policy.

Global markets will be keeping a close eye on the latest minutes out of the US Federal Reserve due later in the day, after chief Jerome Powell acknowledged that the pandemic was "still casting a shadow on economic activity".

Investors will be looking for any signs that the Fed plans to scale down its asset purchases -- a sign that the central bank sees the US economy as now healthy enough to ease its aggressive intervention.

Elsewhere, oil prices steadied after a four-day slump prompted by the increasingly grim outlook for global demand as the Delta variant surges.

The "market still appears to be unsure how the outlook is looking amid rising cases of the Delta variant," Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, told Bloomberg. Continued lockdowns could still pile pressure on prices, he added.

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 27,523.23 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.6 percent at 25,894.35

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,459.71

Euro/dollar: UP at 1.1720 from $1.1712

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3754 from $1.3736

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.21 pence from 85.24 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 109.55 yen from 109.59 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN at 66.54 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN at 68.99 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 35,625.40 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.9 percent at 7,153.98 (close)

-- Bloomberg News contributed to this story --

New Zealand Asian markets Dow Okasan Online Securities S&P500

Asian stocks rise as traders eye Wall Street losses

Consortium required to deliver system to support energy goals

EVM: ECP-govt divide becomes sharper

Auto factories push US industrial production higher than expected in July

Ogra seeks govt advice on sale prices of gas

July FDI plunges 31pc YoY

Afghan war over, everyone pardoned: spokesman

Afghan delegation meets PM, army chief

Boris urges PM not to recognise Taliban sans global deal

Biden has not spoken to other world leaders

Gas and RLNG: Sindh govt once again rejects WACOG

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters