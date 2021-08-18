Boris urges PM Imran not to recognise Taliban sans global deal

ISLAMABAD: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday not to recognise the Taliban as Afghanistan's new government without wider agreement with the international community.

In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Khan, Johnson said that "the legitimacy of any future Taliban government will be subject to them upholding internationally agreed standards on human rights and inclusivity". Prime Minister Khan underscored the paramount importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan.

He also stressed that ensuring safety, security and respect for rights of all Afghans was critically important and underscored the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations and others from Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Khan highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain the Covid-19, noting that the relevant data had been shared with the UK side, and called for removal of Pakistan from the Red List.

Johnson stressed his commitment to work with international partners to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and the wider region.

Both the leaders agreed their governments will keep in close contact in the coming days on the evolving situation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen during a telephonic conversation exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister shared Pakistan's perspective with Prime Minister Frederiksen, emphasising the importance of ensuring safety and security as well as protection of rights of all Afghans. He also underscored the importance of working out an inclusive political settlement.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan's facilitating role in the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations and others from Afghanistan, as requested.

