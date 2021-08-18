ZTBL's president calls on Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: President Zarai Taraqiati Bank (ZTBL), Shahbaz Jameel called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, here at the Finance Division Tuesday, said a press release.

President ZTBL briefed the finance minister about the quarterly profit registered by the bank ending on 30th June 2021, after a gap of almost four years.

The president acknowledged the guidance of the Advisory Committee, headed by the finance minister, which spearheaded the reform process at ZTBL.

He also underscored the importance of measures adopted by the Bank in making its operations sustainable.

In his remarks, the finance minister urged to adopt prudent lending, stringent accounting controls, innovative banking solutions and austerity measures for a turnaround in the long term.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has made it imperative to implement digital transformation in operations for increasing transaction volumes. ZTBL is a leading agro-financing bank in Pakistan which has been extending loans to poor farmers aimed at boosting agricultural productivity at the grass root level, he said.-PR

