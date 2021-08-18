ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn, soya firm as crop conditions in focus; wheat falls

Reuters 18 Aug 2021

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher on Tuesday as lower-than-expected US crop ratings underscored mixed growing conditions, while the market awaited results from a Midwest field tour.

Gains were capped by signs of slower demand in some markets as consumers adjust to elevated prices and falling inventories.

US and European wheat dropped as investors booked profits after 8-1/2 year highs last week linked to declining northern hemisphere harvest prospects.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up a quarter of a cent at $5.69 a bushel by 1035 GMT, while CBOT soybeans were up 0.3% at $13.72 a bushel.

In a weekly report after Monday's market close, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 62% of US corn crop good to excellent, down 2 points from a week earlier, and soybeans 57% good to excellent, down 3 points. Traders on average had expected no change.

The lower ratings tempered hopes for a boost to crops from rainfall forecast in the coming days.

"The market is considering downside but not any upside to yields," said Michael Magdovitz, commodity analyst with Rabobank. "The rains have come too little, too late."

Initial results from this week's Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour projected lower corn yields and soybean pod counts than last year in South Dakota but higher levels in Ohio, supporting expectations of contrasting yields between western and eastern growing belts.

Soybeans have also been supported by a run of sales to China.

However, monthly US soybean crushing in July, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Monday, was below trade estimates.

"Consumers are having to make pricing decisions at 50%-60% higher than last year. We're starting to see some demand rationing," Magdovitz said.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.4% at $7.49-3/4 a bushel as it pulled away from Friday's 8-1/2 year peak of $7.74-3/4.

Wheat Corn wheat crop soya CBOT soybeans

Corn, soya firm as crop conditions in focus; wheat falls

EVM: ECP-govt divide becomes sharper

Auto factories push US industrial production higher than expected in July

Ogra seeks govt advice on sale prices of gas

July FDI plunges 31pc YoY

Afghan war over, everyone pardoned: spokesman

Afghan delegation meets PM, army chief

Boris urges PM not to recognise Taliban sans global deal

Biden has not spoken to other world leaders

Gas and RLNG: Sindh govt once again rejects WACOG

Port constraints: petroleum crisis in the making?

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.