YouTube says it bans accounts believed to be owned by the Taliban

  • The Financial Times reported that Facebook Inc's WhatsApp messaging service has shut down a complaints helpline set up by the Taliban after it took control of the Afghan capital Kabul
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Tuesday it bans accounts that are believed to be owned and operated by the Taliban, as U.S. social media companies scrambled to clarify their rules on the group that is in control of Afghanistan.

Separately, the Financial Times reported that Facebook Inc's WhatsApp messaging service has shut down a complaints helpline set up by the Taliban after it took control of the Afghan capital Kabul.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

