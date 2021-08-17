ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eases off one-week high as dollar gains upper hand

  • US retail sales drop 1.1% in July
  • Silver hits more than one-week peak
  • 10-year bond yields at near two-week low
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

Gold prices retreated from a more than one-week peak on Tuesday, as some investors opted for the dollar instead as surging COVID-19 Delta variant cases posed a threat to a global economic recovery.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,785.48 per ounce by 1432 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,785.80 per ounce.

"Gold is very sensitive to any kind of move in the dollar and with the dollar getting stronger its adding some pressure on the metals," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The dollar index jumped 0.4% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Risk sentiment in wider financial markets remained weak as disappointing US retail sales data and a spike in COVID-19 infections worldwide dented appetite for riskier assets.

Asia gold: Price rise dulls retail demand in most Asian centres

Offering some respite to gold, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dipped to a near two-week low, translating into reduced opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

"US Treasury yields are giving gold a little bit of cover, and we're seeing a higher probability of inflation without rising interest rates," Pavilonis said.

The market's focus now turns to minutes from Federal Reserve's July meeting due on Wednesday for cues on the central bank's stimulus tapering. Markets are also keeping a close watch on rising geopolitical implications in Afghanistan.

"Afghan events do not usually move gold, but the swift and apparently complete Taliban victory may indirectly support 'safe haven' assets such as bullion, even if only modestly," HSBC said in a note.

"The impact on gold may be greater than at first imagined."

Gold is considered a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.6% to $23.69 per ounce, after having hit its highest since Aug. 9 at $23.95.

Platinum shed 1.3% to $1,009.44, and Palladium was down 2.3% to $2,546.53.

Gold Prices US gold futures gold producers

Gold eases off one-week high as dollar gains upper hand

Pakistan will not make unilateral decision on recognising Taliban regime: Fawad

Taliban move to restart Kabul amid wave of caution

KSE-100 stages recovery, increases 346 points

Bilawal urges united stance against terrorism amid Afghanistan chaos

Turkey welcomes Taliban statements since their takeover in Afghanistan

Sindh to reopen schools from August 23: education minister

Afghan vice president says he is ‘caretaker’ president

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters