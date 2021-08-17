ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 stages recovery, increases 346 points

  • At close, index settles at 47,258 after 0.74% gain
BR Web Desk 17 Aug 2021

The KSE-100 witnessed a bullish session on Tuesday, with the benchmark index climbing well above the 47,000 level, albeit with lower volume day-on-day at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

At close on Tuesday, the KSE-100 Index finished 345.66 points or 0.74% higher to end at 47,258.45 points. The market will now open on Friday.

Investors are keenly following developments on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, with Pakistan's foreign policy regarding a new setup in Kabul crucial for economic sentiment in the country.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Allied Bank Limited (ABL) announced earnings for 1HCY21 at Rs8.9bn (EPS: Rs 7.75), increasing 5% YoY / 16% QoQ, led by strong NFI growth and reversals in provisioning. Kot Addu Power Company Ltd (KAPCO) in its FY21 financial result posted a profit-after-tax of Rs10.2bn (EPS: Rs 11.62), down by 57% YoY compared to Rs 23.6bn (EPS: Rs 26.83) during FY20.

KSE-100 closes below 47,000 for the first time in nearly 3 months

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 251.80 million on Monday to 246.07 million on Tuesday. However, the value of shares traded during the session jumped to Rs11.47 billion, from Rs10.14 billion on Monday.

TPL Properties remained the volume leader with 30.97 million shares, followed by Ghani Global Holding with 16.97 million shares, and TRG Pak Ltd at 14.07 million shares.

Shares of 461 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 332 registered an increase, 110 recorded a fall, while 19 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX KSE100 index

KSE-100 stages recovery, increases 346 points

Pakistan will not make unilateral decision on recognising Taliban regime: Fawad

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

'Peace in Afghanistan to augur well for Pakistan'

After waiver, collection under Petroleum Levy to suffer Rs100bn shortfall

Biden defends US pullout, blames Afghan govt that 'gave up and fled'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters