ANL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
ASC 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
FFBL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.79%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
GGGL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.19%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.22%)
KAPCO 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.43%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
NETSOL 152.61 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (1.75%)
PACE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.83%)
PIBTL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
PRL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.84%)
TELE 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
TRG 166.21 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.89%)
UNITY 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.69%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,110 Increased By ▲ 42 (0.83%)
BR30 25,564 Increased By ▲ 261.01 (1.03%)
KSE100 47,161 Increased By ▲ 248.55 (0.53%)
KSE30 18,888 Increased By ▲ 105.44 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Russian rouble eases as global growth sentiment slips

  • At 0725 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 73.47, giving up gains it had made late in the previous session
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday, hovering near the 73.5 mark against the US dollar, amid rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and signs the economic recovery was losing momentum.

At 0725 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 73.47, giving up gains it had made late in the previous session.

"On the whole, there are no drivers for strong movement of the rouble," said Alor Broker in a note, expecting the currency to trade between 73 and 74 to the greenback on Tuesday.

It had lost 0.3% to trade at 86.45 versus the euro.

Russian rouble eases as oil prices, risk appetite slip

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.8% at $68.97 a barrel.

"A trio of factors - slowing growth, COVID resurgence, US Fed tapering risk - continue to test sentiment," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Speculation is growing that the US Federal Reserve could begin tapering its asset purchases later this year, pushing up yields and supporting the dollar, a negative for the rouble. Fed chair Jerome Powell is speaking later on Tuesday.

Global growth sentiment took a hit on Monday as a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, while the New York Federal Reserve's Empire State barometer of manufacturing business activity fell more than expected.

Russian stock indexes were climbing, at their highest since early July.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.1% at 1,676.4 points, its highest mark since July 6. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% higher at 3,909.9 points.

