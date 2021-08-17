ANL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
ASC 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
FFBL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.79%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
GGGL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.19%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.22%)
KAPCO 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.43%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
NETSOL 152.61 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (1.75%)
PACE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.83%)
PIBTL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
PRL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.84%)
TELE 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
TRG 166.21 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.89%)
UNITY 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.69%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,110 Increased By ▲ 42 (0.83%)
BR30 25,564 Increased By ▲ 261.01 (1.03%)
KSE100 47,161 Increased By ▲ 248.55 (0.53%)
KSE30 18,888 Increased By ▲ 105.44 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
FTSE 100 drops to over 1-week low as retail, energy stocks drag

  • The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped 0.3% to its lowest since Aug. 6, with retailer Unilever, insurer Prudential and oil major BP among the top drags
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday, dragged down by heavyweight retail, insurance and energy stocks, although employment numbers highlighting a steady UK economic recovery helped limit losses.

The number of employees on British company payrolls rose by 182,000 in July from June, moving closer to their pre-pandemic level as the economy recovers from its coronavirus lockdowns, tax data showed.

FTSE 100 drops

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped 0.3% to its lowest since Aug. 6, with retailer Unilever, insurer Prudential and oil major BP among the top drags.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.5% with travel stocks declining the most.

Online trading platform Plus500 jumped 7.7% to the top of the mid-cap index after it forecast annual revenue "significantly ahead" of analysts' estimates.

UK-listed shares of miner BHP Group jumped 9.2% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the company posted its best annual profit in nearly a decade and said it would sell its petroleum assets to Woodside Petroleum.

Coronavirus

