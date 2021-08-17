ANL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
ASC 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.54%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
FFL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.02%)
FNEL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
GGGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.48%)
GGL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.5%)
KAPCO 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 152.70 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.81%)
PACE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.16%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
PRL 22.24 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.18%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.65%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.33%)
TELE 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.5%)
TRG 165.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.64%)
UNITY 39.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.36%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,105 Increased By ▲ 36.79 (0.73%)
BR30 25,541 Increased By ▲ 237.26 (0.94%)
KSE100 47,147 Increased By ▲ 234.37 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,887 Increased By ▲ 105.08 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
'Mission was never nation-building': US president Biden defends withdrawal decision

  • However, he acknowledges that the Afghan government collapsed more quickly than he expected
AFP Updated 17 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden defended the US pullout from Afghanistan Monday, saying he stood by the policy and that it was time to leave after 20 years of conflict.

“I am president of the United States of America and the buck stops with me,” Biden said in a much-awaited televised address from the White House, after several days of silence on the momentous developments.

As scenes of mayhem unfolded in the Afghan capital, Biden said he was “deeply saddened” by the turn of events — and promised to “speak out” on the rights of women now facing a return to Taliban rule.

But he was steadfast in insisting he did not regret pulling out America’s troops — despite a torrent of criticism of the chaotic end to two decades of US-led military intervention.

“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said. “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.”

Biden to break silence with address to nation on Afghanistan

The US leader acknowledged that the Afghan government collapsed more quickly than he expected — and suggested that they had lacked the will to stand up to the Taliban.

“The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated,” Biden said.

“We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future.”

Biden reiterated however that the US national interest in Afghanistan was always principally about preventing terrorist attacks on the US homeland — and that America would continue to “act quickly and decisively” against any terror threat emanating from the country.

“The mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation-building,” he said.

And the US president issued a stark warning to the Taliban not to disrupt or threaten the evacuation of thousands of American diplomats and Afghan translators at the Kabul airport.

“We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary,” he said.

Joe Biden White House American diplomats America’s troops

