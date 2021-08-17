Hamdard University celebrates Independence Day

KARACHI: To commemorate the sacrifices made by our heroes, Hamdard University (HU) celebrated the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14, 2021. The event began with the flag-hoisting ceremony followed by a plantation drive.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Syed Shabib ul Hasan, and Registrar, Pervez Ahmed Memon took part in the plantation drive along with the University staff and faculty members. Over 50 saplings were planted in the vicinity of Madinat al-Hikmah.

Talking about this year’s celebrations, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Syed Shabib ul Hasan said, “Today, the least we can do to value the freedom of the nation is to stand United, irrespective of religion, language, caste, customs and traditions. In the current pandemic situation, we should act as responsible citizens and make a collective effort to eradicate Covid-19 out of the Pakistan. Our history tells us that when we stand united, there is simply nothing we cannot achieve.”

While appreciating the efforts of the HU team, The Chancellor, Mrs Sadia Rashid said, “Tree plantation is very important for our society as it is the need of the hour to conserve the environment and also nurture it.”—PR

