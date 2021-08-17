FPCCI lauds contributions of TVET SSP

KARACHI: President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has emphasized the significance of TVET Sector Support Program (TVET SSP) and appreciated their contribution in organizing a high-profile orientation session on E-Commerce and National Employment Exchange Tool (NEXT).

TVET SSP is funded by the European Union (EU) and the governments of Germany and Norway.

He appreciated the efforts of TVET Sector Support Program for conducting skills development programs for the private sector of Pakistan. He assured his full support and assistance in implementation of Technical and Vocational Trainings in Pakistan under NAVTTC and ably supported by the TVET SSP.

It is worth mentioning here that FPCCI signed an MoU with National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in January 2018 to improve the TVET system of Pakistan; with an objective to develop quality skills through supporting on-the-job trainings and by providing the employers a perspective in the development of training policy and its implementation.

Amjad Rafi, Convener International Forums FPCCI, elaborated that under this Agreement, FPCCI established a Joint Secretariat of the National Skills Forum at Federation House, Karachi.

The joint secretariat, in-line with a joint activity plan for 2021, is organizing technical assistance and orientation programs at FPCCI Offices in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad.

FPCCI also organized awareness and orientation sessions on NEXT, E-Commerce and Digitalization of Business Activities at FPCCI Regional Office Peshawar. After Ashura, similar sessions will be organized in Quetta and Lahore.

Furthermore, under industry-academia linkages, FPCCI is planning to organize Job Fairs to connect the TVET institutes in Pakistan with various industries and sectors.

FPCCI is pleased to have conducted awareness programs on top e-commerce platforms and techniques, e.g., Shopify, WooCommerce, Daraz, Amazon, Drop Shipping and Social Media Marketing, says Maggo.

