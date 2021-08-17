Ban on use of cylinders in public transport: APCNGA urges Ogra to revisit its decision

ISLAMABAD: The CNG association has approached the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) for review of its (Ogra’s) decision of banning CNG cylinders in public transport owing to LPG blast in public transport in Punjab.

In a letter, All Pakistan CNG Association argued that there is safety mechanism to check CNG cylinders in vehicles however LPG cylinders used in public transport is banned. On August 20, an awareness campaign against safety precautions in CNG will be kicked off.

In order to avoid accidents in vehicles running on roads, Ogra takes all the necessary measures in coordination with the local governments, Explosives Dept. other relevant Departments and enforces the safety standards by conducting rigorous safety inspections through designated Third Party inspectors, to the extent of CNG Stations, to ensure protection of the public at large. Further the CNG Dept. of OGRA has time and again informed Chief Secretaries as well as issued instructions to CNG Associations regarding compliance of CNG Rules, 1992/Standard Code of Practice to avoid accidents and loss of lives. It is emphasized to ensure compliance of CNG Refueling procedure while filling the vehicles and only those vehicles get refueled which meet requirements of CNG Rules 1992 (CNG cylinders, kits and fittings are thoroughly checked /inspected/re-tested and stamped/marked by the concerned authority, ie, M/s HDIP or any quarter authorized by M/s HDIP), CNG cylinder in use or being refueled is of approved standard/brand/within periodic hydro-test life, that there are no obvious leaks in the vehicle’s CNG system/equipment and all types of gauges are calibrated and working accurately and the vehicle is not using multiple fuels, ie, CNG & LPG at the same time along with valid fitness certificates from Regional Transport Authority.

Further, Ogra has issued letter dated 17-7-2019 regarding ban of CNG/LPG cylinders inside the passengers’ compartments of PSVs. and advised the Provincial Transport Authorities to rigorously enforce its law and ensure removal of the CNG cylinders from inside of Public Service Vehicles running on roads along with cancellation of Route permits if found in violation. However, the said letter was challenged in various Courts and issue is still sub judice in various courts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021