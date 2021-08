Cantonment accused of wrongly comprehending court verdict

KARACHI: Private schools in cantonment area and limits across Pakistan have been ordered to shift out of cantonment or close their operations till 31st December 2021 on the orders of Supreme Court. Numerous students’ future is at stake along with employment of many teachers and other staffs. Cantonments across the country have wrongly comprehended the judgment and have started sending final notices to these schools that are situated even in cantonment limits and not on confined cantonment lands.–PR

