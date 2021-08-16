World
France's COVID-19 hospitalisations above 10,000 for first time since end June
- There were also more patients treated in intensive care units for the disease, with an increase of 56 over 24 hours to 1,908 - more than twice as high than a July 21 low of 859.
Updated 16 Aug 2021
PARIS: French health authorities said on Monday the total number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 stood at 10,151, going over 10,000 for the first time since June 22.
There were also more patients treated in intensive care units for the disease, with an increase of 56 over 24 hours to 1,908 - more than twice as high than a July 21 low of 859.
Pakistan censures India for denying opportunity to address UNSC meeting
France's COVID-19 hospitalisations above 10,000 for first time since end June
Pakistan committed to inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan: NSC
Important to closely coordinate next steps: FM tells Afghan delegation
China says ready for 'friendly and cooperative relations' with Taliban
Russia says Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash
'Freeing ourselves from slavery': PM Imran launches Single National Curriculum phase 1
Biden to break silence with address to nation on Afghanistan
KSE-100 closes below 47,000 for the first time in nearly 3 months
Taliban declare 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul
Taliban will not get access to Afghan reserves held in US: official
Dawood optimistic about $50bn export target prospects
Read more stories
Comments