ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
ASC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.5%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.23%)
FNEL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.22%)
GGL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.62%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 149.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
PAEL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
PRL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.39%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 164.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.37%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
BR100 5,068 Decreased By ▼ -22.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 25,303 Decreased By ▼ -230.95 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,913 Decreased By ▼ -257.05 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -73.08 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Afghan cricket star Khan agonises over family's safety: Pietersen

AFP Updated 16 Aug 2021

LONDON: Afghanistan's T20 captain Rashid Khan is worried about the safety of his family back home says former England star Kevin Pietersen after the Taliban brought a stunningly swift end to the 20-year war.

Khan is presently playing for Trent Rockets in English cricket's Hundred competition but his chief concern is the future of his family as he has been unable to get them out of the country.

Thousands of people have mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared with Taliban.

President Ashraf Ghani flew out of the country on Sunday night as the insurgents encircled the capital, capping a military victory that saw them capture all cities in just 10 days.

After fleeing the country, Afghan leader Ghani says Taliban have won

Whilst the endgame was being played out in Afghanistan, 22-year-old Khan was taking 3-16 for Trent Rockets in their Hundred win over Manchester Originals on Sunday.

"We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he's worried," Pietersen told Sky Sports.

"He can't get his family out of Afghanistan and there's a lot of things happening for him."

Pietersen said it was remarkable to see Khan perform as he did under the circumstances.

"For him to turn up and put on a performance like this under the pressure that he is currently under, for him to be able to forget that stuff and navigate his story and continue the momentum that he has -- I think that's probably one of the most heart-warming stories of this Hundred so far," said Pietersen.

Khan's club captain Lewis Gregory echoed Pietersen's remarks.

"He has done well all over the world and to do what he has done with what has been going on at home has been very special and the boys are right behind him," said Gregory.

Another Afghan player Mohammad Nabi was playing in the Hundred for London Spirit but left last week to return home to Afghanistan to be with his ailing mother.

T20I Afghanistan Taliban Rashid Khan Kevin Pietersen

Afghan cricket star Khan agonises over family's safety: Pietersen

Important to closely coordinate next steps: FM tells Afghan delegation

China says ready for 'friendly and cooperative relations' with Taliban

Russia says Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash

'Freeing ourselves from slavery': PM Imran launches Single National Curriculum phase 1

Biden to break silence with address to nation on Afghanistan

KSE-100 closes below 47,000 for the first time in nearly 3 months

Taliban declare 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul

Taliban will not get access to Afghan reserves held in US: official

Dawood optimistic about $50bn export target prospects

Five killed at chaotic Afghan airport

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters