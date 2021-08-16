Markets
Ghana's graded and sealed cocoa arrivals up 33.4% yr/yr: COCOBOD
- G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped
ABIDJAN: Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals stood at 1.026 million tonnes by Aug. 10 since the start of the harvest on Oct. 1, up 33.4% from 769,000 tonnes the previous season, figures from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Monday.
Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 950,000 tonnes this season, COCOBOD has forecast. The marketing body had previously forecasted that production would reach only 800,000 tonnes.
