ANL 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.52%)
ASC 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.22%)
ASL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
FCCL 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.48%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FFL 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.47%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.03%)
GGL 43.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.78%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
MDTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MLCF 42.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
NETSOL 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.52%)
PACE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.38%)
PAEL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PRL 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.96%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
TELE 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TRG 163.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
UNITY 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
WTL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,057 Decreased By ▼ -33.76 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,243 Decreased By ▼ -291.28 (-1.14%)
KSE100 46,886 Decreased By ▼ -283.47 (-0.6%)
KSE30 18,759 Decreased By ▼ -96.33 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Ghana's graded and sealed cocoa arrivals up 33.4% yr/yr: COCOBOD

  • G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped
Reuters 16 Aug 2021

ABIDJAN: Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals stood at 1.026 million tonnes by Aug. 10 since the start of the harvest on Oct. 1, up 33.4% from 769,000 tonnes the previous season, figures from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Monday.

G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

Sugar and coffee close up; cocoa hits 5-month highs

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 950,000 tonnes this season, COCOBOD has forecast. The marketing body had previously forecasted that production would reach only 800,000 tonnes.

