Hong Kong shares start lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dropped at the open on Monday as the spread of the Delta coronavirus strain continued to weigh on markets globally.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.18 percent, or 48.38 points, to 26,343.24 in early trade.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched lower at the open but was then up 0.05 percent, or 1.60 points, to 3,517.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.12 percent, or 2.91 points, to 2,465.83.