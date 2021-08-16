Markets
Hong Kong shares start lower
- The Hang Seng Index was down 0.18 percent, or 48.38 points, to 26,343.24 in early trade
16 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dropped at the open on Monday as the spread of the Delta coronavirus strain continued to weigh on markets globally.
The Hang Seng Index was down 0.18 percent, or 48.38 points, to 26,343.24 in early trade.
The Shanghai Composite Index inched lower at the open but was then up 0.05 percent, or 1.60 points, to 3,517.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.12 percent, or 2.91 points, to 2,465.83.
