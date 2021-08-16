ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan closes Torkham border

Recorder Report Updated 16 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan closed its key Torkham border with neighboring Afghanistan following Taliban's takeover the crossing point on Afghan side after capturing Jalalabad, the provincial capital of Nangarhar.

Talking to reporters, interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that the decision to close Torkham border was made due to an extraordinary situation on the other side.

Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid

He said that the border was closed when Afghan police surrendered to Taliban on Sunday morning, adding Pakistan had already said that it cannot bear any new wave of Afghan refugees in wake of crisis in the war-torn country.

The sources said that the crossing point has been closed for every kind of movement. Security has also been tightened over the presence of Taliban on other side of the border.

The Taliban took control of the key eastern city of Jalalabad, just hours after the seizing the northern anti-Taliban bastion of Mazar-e-Sharif - furthering an astonishing rout of government forces and warlord militias achieved in just 10 days.

Jalalabad had a population of around 356,000 people as of 2014. The city is around 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the Pakistani Torkham border crossing, making it a center for international trade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Afghanistan interior minister Jalalabad Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Nangarhar Pakistan closes Torkham border Taliban's takeover the crossing point on Afghan side

Pakistan closes Torkham border

NSC to take up Afghan situation today

Light diesel, kerosene oil prices raised

Afghan govt has collapsed; Ghani flees to Tajikistan

Big Tech rolls on as investors shrug off regulatory pressure

Afghan team lands in Islamabad

Turkey to help stop new wave of Afghan migrants

499 passengers onboard: Two PIA planes finally land at IIA

Kamyab Pakistan Programme: SAPM identifies several 'flaws' in lending plan

Power and gas: ECC may extend concessional tariffs to industry today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.