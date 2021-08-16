ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Pakistan not closing down its embassy in Kabul: FO

INP 16 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has said that Pakistan has not decided to close down the embassy in Kabul and is monitoring the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

According to the spokesman, all security measures have been taken for diplomatic staff in the Pakistan embassy and relief is being provided to Pakistanis currently stranded in the country.

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

"The situation in Afghanistan is changing at a rapid pace," he said adding that Pakistan has always desired peace in the neighbouring country and hoped that the security situation should not deteriorate.

The statement from Foreign Office came after it was reported that the Taliban have begun entering the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides, the Afghan interior ministry said on Sunday, as U.S. and European Union staff sought safety.

