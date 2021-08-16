Ashura arrangements reviewed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has directed concerned officers to address the issues at Qadamgah Maula Ali immediately, warning any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

This he directed during his visit to Qadamgah Maula Ali to review the arrangements there. The organizers of Qadamgah Maula Ali informed the Deputy Commissioner about the problems faced by them.

The DC assured them that all possible cooperation would be extended and their problems would be resolved on priority so that the mourners would not face difficulties during Muharramul Haram days. The Assistant Director Planning and Development Hyderabad Amir Hussain Jatoi, officials of HMC and other concerned departments were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021