ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Plan to re-float stranded ship delayed again

NNI 16 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Authorities involved in removing a stranded cargo ship from Karachi beach on Sunday said that the plan to re-float it has been delayed once again.

The re-floating of the cargo ship will now take place on August 21, they said days after the ship got stuck at the beach and could not be dragged into the deep waters.

The officials said that the ship is currently being tied to a tugboat wire to ensure that it remains in the safe zone.

On August 11, it was reported that the authorities have declared the stranded cargo ship at Karachi beach 'unseaworthy' and decided to seize the huge vessel under the regulations of Merchant Ordinance 2001.

The stranded cargo ship, MV Heng Tong 77, has been declared unseaworthy and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs decided to seize the vessel. The captain of the cargo vessel was formally informed regarding the decision.

In its letter, the concerned authorities wrote to the ship's captain that the navigation and machinery system of the vessel was not working. It added that the unseaworthy cargo ship was dangerous to human lives and assets.

The Pakistan Navy along with other maritime stakeholders had already safely completed the de-fuelling process of a merchant ship that ran aground at Seaview beach in Karachi.

cargo ship Plan to re float stranded ship delayed again Karachi beach MV Heng Tong 77

Plan to re-float stranded ship delayed again

NSC to take up Afghan situation today

Pakistan closes Torkham border

Light diesel, kerosene oil prices raised

Afghan govt has collapsed; Ghani flees to Tajikistan

Big Tech rolls on as investors shrug off regulatory pressure

Afghan team lands in Islamabad

Turkey to help stop new wave of Afghan migrants

499 passengers onboard: Two PIA planes finally land at IIA

Kamyab Pakistan Programme: SAPM identifies several 'flaws' in lending plan

Power and gas: ECC may extend concessional tariffs to industry today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.