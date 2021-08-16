'Wicketkeepers Specialised Camp' begins today at NHPC

LAHORE: A four-day 'Wicketkeepers Specialised Camp' will start at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) from Monday (today) in which 12 promising wicketkeepers from all over the country will take part.

The wicketkeepers who are on national duty or playing in the KPL will be invited in due course ahead of upcoming domestic cricket season.

NHPC's fielding and wicketkeeping coach Atiq-uz-Zaman will supervise the camp which is aimed at identifying back-up wicketkeepers and improving their skills ahead of an action-packed domestic and international cricket season, a PCB spokesman said, adding: "During the camp, the wicketkeepers will engage in fitness, skill work and batting drills." The wicketkeepers Abdullah Butt (Southern Punjab), Aftab Alam (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Afzaal Manzoor (Central Punjab), Ali Shan (Central Punjab), Hidayatullah (Balochistan), Maqbool Ahmed (Southern Punjab), Saifullah Bangash (Sindh), Shawaiz Irfan (Central Punjab), Shehryar Rizvi (Sindh), Umair Masood (Northern), Waqar Hussain (Southern Punjab) and Zubair Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) are participating in the camp.

