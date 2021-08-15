ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Pakistan reports 3,711 cases, 67 deaths amid fourth Covid-19 wave

  • The national positivity ratio was recorded at 6.8
BR Web Desk Updated 15 Aug 2021

Pakistan reported 3,711 coronavirus cases and 67 deaths during a single day amid the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 6.8%.

In the last 24 hours, 54,204 tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests conducted to 16,848,371. So far, Pakistan has confirmed 1,098,410 Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The novel virus claimed 67 more lives in the past 24 hours. The death toll has now jumped to 24,406. Overall, there are 4,792 critical cases.

Pakistan reports highest single-day cases in 3 months as surge in Covid-19 continues

Meanwhile, 3,041 new recoveries from the deadly virus have taken the tally to 986,795.

Sindh has once again become the most Covid-19-affected province as the total number of cases there have reached 410,766, surpassing the tally in Punjab.

Earlier, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the Covid's Delta variant is rapidly spreading in the South Asian region and Pakistan is at risk from this disaster.

The minister maintained that people vaccinated against the coronavirus have a 7.5 times less chance of contracting the Delta variant as compared to the unvaccinated ones. “Even those who have been administered the first dose of the vaccine are at four times less risk of getting infected,” Umar pointed out.

