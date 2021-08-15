ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Aug 15, 2021
11 killed in grenade attack on truck in Karachi

Monitoring Desk 15 Aug 2021

KARACHI: At least 11 people including women and children were killed and several others injured in a grenade attack on a truck here Saturday night, Aaj News reported.

As per initial reports, the incident occurred in a truck when a family was travelling after attending a wedding. Attackers were on a motorcycle, eye witnesses said. Soon after the explosion, police and rescue officials reached the spot.

The bodies and injured were rushed to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police cordoned off the area and launched investigation into the incident.

Taking notice of the incident, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has called a report from IGP Sindh and DG Rangers.

