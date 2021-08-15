ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
FED, GST deadlines extended

Recorder Report 15 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date for payment and submission of sales tax and federal excise returns for the tax period of July 2021.

In its letter to all Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue, the FBR has informed about the extension in the date for payment of sales tax and FED returns up to August 23, 2021 which was earlier set as August 15, 2021.

Similarly, the date for submission of sales tax and federal excise returns has been extended up to August 24, 2021 which was earlier set as August 18, 2021. The FBR has granted the extension under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005.

