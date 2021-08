Pakistan offers condolences over loss of lives in Turkey floods

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday expressed its condolences over loss of lives from floods in Turkey. In a statement issued here, the Foreign Office said that the government and people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to the government and brotherly people of Turkey on the loss of precious lives and material damage as a result of disastrous floods and mudslides, particularly in the Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop provinces.-PR

