Governor attends flag-hoisting ceremony at FPCCI office

LAHORE: A national flag hoisting ceremony was held here at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Regional Office Lahore to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar attends flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day celebrations and planted trees under the Green and Clean Pakistan campaign. FPCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Regional Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Bhilar, Former President Mian Anjum Nisar, Coordinator Muhammad Ali Mian, Lahore Chamber Vice President Tahir Manzoor, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, and a large number of the business community were present on occasion.

Addressing the business community, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that he congratulated all Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis residents on Independence Day.

He said that no country in the world could develop without a business community. The biggest challenge for Pakistan was to get Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP) Plus status. I did my best and got GSP Plus status for Pakistan. There was a lot of risk in renewing the GSP Plus status in 2020, with a lot of effort to get the GSP Plus status renewed for two years. The business community has to work hard to renew in 2022, and the challenges are very serious.

He added that the government and the business community would have to play their part in renewing the GSP Plus status. If GSP Plus status goes, we will suffer a lot. So the government has to play its role, and the business community has to play its role.

On occasion, FPCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Regional Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Bhullar, former President Mian Anjum Nisar, and Coordinator Muhammad Ali Mian congratulated all Pakistanis on the occasion of Independence Day and said that we are confident that our enthusiasm will pave the way for political, economic and social stability in the days to come.

May our solidarity move our dear homeland on the path of progress and prosperity, and may all Pakistanis raise the flag of Pakistan as usual, they added.

They further said that 14 August is a shining chapter in the history of Pakistan. Today, the business community of Pakistan pledges that we will work day and night to develop the country and make the Pakistani people a great nation, and its name will light up all over the world.

On the occasion, Shahzeb Akram appealed to the business community and Pakistanis to plant as many trees as possible under the Green and Clean Pakistan campaign.

Flag hoisting ceremony was also held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to mark the Independence Day of the country.

As the national anthem was played, the Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry raised the flag to the mast before a gathering of Executive Committee Members and the representatives of trade and industry.

Sohail Lashari, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Mian Nauman Kabir, Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Zeshan Khalil, Fiaz Haider, Shahid Nazir, Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar, Muhammad Khalid, Zeshan Sohail Malik, Nadeem Qureshi, Yasir Khurshid, Malik Riaz Iqbal, Ali Afzal, Sheikh Sajjad Afzal and Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim were prominent amongst the others. The proceedings began with recitation of the Holy Quran.

Speaking on the occasion, the LCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry congratulated the whole nation on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. They paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for his sterling leadership, saying Pakistan was created to ensure religious freedom, social and economic equality for all its citizens.

