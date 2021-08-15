ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,339
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,094,699
4,78624hr
8.09% positivity
Sindh
409,578
Punjab
370,599
Balochistan
31,507
Islamabad
93,339
KPK
151,466
Cotton forges ahead, set for best week in over 2 months on WASDE boost

Reuters 15 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures on Friday moved to a contract high on momentum from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) cutting its production estimates, which put prices on track for their best week since early June.

Cotton contracts for December rose 1.23 cent, or 1.3%, to 94.55 cents per lb, by 1349 EDT (1749 GMT), extending its record-setting run to hit a new contract high of 94.70 earlier. * Prices have risen about 3% so far this week. * "Yesterday's report, which had some surprising figures on the production side, was really the catalyst that the market needed, and today is a follow through from that," Bailey Thomen, cotton risk management associate at StoneX Group, said. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday lowered its outlook for US production by over half a million bales for the 2021/22 crop year, while world production estimates were also cut. "Buyers continue to be very active. Mills are still searching for cotton. China came back in as a really big buyer last week, which was a positive sign as their domestic auctions have been selling out, and it was important to see them buy US cotton," Thomen said. * Cotton futures were also buttressed by a sharp dip in the dollar and an uptick in Chicago wheat and soybeans.

"At the moment the market feels a lot tighter, with ready supplies seemingly exhausted and mills, along with the entire downstream sector, eager to get their hands on cotton and products," Peter Egli, director of risk management at British merchant Plexus Cotton, said in a note.

Egli added that a combination of supply chain disruptions and inventory build-ups is causing this panic-like demand surge, as shipments are often two to three months delayed, which forces mills and retailers to double-book in some cases and/or grab anything that is readily available.

