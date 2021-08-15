ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Malaysia's opposition, key ally reject PM's offer for bipartisan support

Reuters 15 Aug 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's opposition parties and a key ally have rejected a plea for support from embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in exchange for political and electoral reforms, urging him to resign immediately.

Muhyiddin's grip on power has been shaky since coming to office in March 2020 with a slim majority and unstable coalition. He has defied mounting calls to quit, with the pressure reaching fever pitch this month after some lawmakers in his ruling coalition withdrew support.

In a televised address on Friday, Muhyiddin acknowledged for the first time that he lacks a majority and urged opposition lawmakers to back him in a confidence vote, in a bid to shore up his government and prevent an election during a COVID-19 resurgence.

In return for their support, Muhyiddin promised to amend the constitution to limit a prime minister's period in office to two five-year terms, introduce an "anti-hopping" law to prevent elected officials from jumping parties, and ensure the minimum voting age is immediately lowered to 18 from 21.

"This is the first time in Malaysia's history where a prime minister admits that he has lost majority support yet continues to openly solicit opposition support," the main opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan said in a statement late on Friday.

Muhyiddin Yassin Malaysia Pakatan Harapan Malaysia's opposition

