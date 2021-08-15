ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,339
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,094,699
4,78624hr
8.09% positivity
Sindh
409,578
Punjab
370,599
Balochistan
31,507
Islamabad
93,339
KPK
151,466
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Polish president approves law to curb WWII-era claims

AFP 15 Aug 2021

WARSAW: Poland's president on Saturday approved a law that will severely curb claims on properties seized after World War II, defying strong opposition from Israel and the United States.

The law sets a 30-year time limit on challenges to property confiscations - many of them relating to Poland's once thriving Jewish community.

Since confiscations mostly occurred during the Communist era in the aftermath of the war, the law will effectively block many possible claims.

President Andrzej Duda told Poland's PAP news agency that hoped the law would end an "era of legal chaos" and "reprivatisation mafias".

The government says it will restore legal certainty to the property market and block false claims.

When parliament passed the law this week, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had asked Duda not to sign it.

Lapid said it "damages both the memory of the Holocaust and the rights of its victims".

"I will continue to oppose any attempt to rewrite history, and to promote concessions that come at the expense of the Holocaust, of the Jewish people or the rights of Holocaust victims," he said.

Blinken said he was "deeply concerned" and urged Poland to approve a comprehensive law to cover confiscated property claims - something other countries in Central and Eastern European have done.

But Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said Poland "won't pay for Germany's crimes".

Six million Poles, half of them Jewish, were killed during World War II in Poland.

After the war, Communist authorities nationalised vast numbers of properties that had been left empty because their owners had been killed or fled.

While the law covers both Jewish and non-Jewish claimants, campaigners say Jewish owners will be disproportionately affected because they were often late in lodging claims after the war.

"Poland is, of course, not responsible for what Nazi Germany did during the Holocaust. However... Poland still benefits from this wrongfully acquired property," the World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO) said in a statement.

"Property restitution is about more than money - for many of Holocaust survivors and their families, a home is the last remaining physical connection to the lives they once led," the advocacy group said.

Andrzej Duda Poland properties seized WWII era

Polish president approves law to curb WWII-era claims

US looking forward to strengthening ties: Blinken

PD to decide future of Hubco next week

Lebanon bank chief vows no forex raid to fund fuel unless law changed

Naya Pakistan shifts its focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics: PM

Ogra recommends hike in POL products' prices

Rapid spread, low vaccination: NCOC places 15 countries in Category C

President, PM messages on Independence Day: Nation must remember Kashmiri brethren, sisters in IIOJK

Independence Day celebrated with traditional zeal

FO condemns Modi's political stunt

Afghan president vows to stop bloodshed as Taliban close in on Kabul

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.