President leaves for Turkey today

Naveed Butt 14 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi will pay an official visit to Turkey from August 14 to 16th at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the visit, the two Presidents will participate in the launching ceremony of the first of the four MILGEM corvettes for Pakistan Navy in Istanbul.

The two leaders will hold talks on bilateral relations as well as exchange views on regional issues.

President Alvi will also interact with the media and leading Turkish businessmen.

Security of Kabul airport: Pakistan to bring Turkey, Taliban face-to-face: PM

The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect.

The strategic relationship between the two countries continues to grow for strength to strength, with increasing focus on the economic dimension.

The frequent leadership level exchanges and regular coordination on a range of issues between the two countries signify the commonality of views and strength of the bilateral relationship.

Turkey pakistan navy Recep Tayyip Erdogan Dr Arif Alvi MILGEM corvettes President visit

