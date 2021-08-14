KTBA sends letter to FBR chairman

KARACHI: Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has suggested to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to direct all banks/insurance companies/port terminal operators and other bulk-seller to immediately discontinue the practice of bulk-sale input for registered persons in the sales tax return.

In a letter sent to the chairman FBR, the KTBA stated despite giving assurance to resolve the anomalies in monthly sales tax returns by the board, the practice of declaration of a bulk sale by the banks/insurance companies/port terminal operators and other bulk-seller is still continued. Consequently the registered persons are unable to claim their legitimate input tax adjustment.

