FPCCI chief lauds latest business portal

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, has welcomed conceptualization of Pakistan’s latest and world-class business portal where all registering businesses’ information will be available to the world on a single click.

Maggo expressed his best wishes to the leading business and marketing minds behind the effort; namely, Zeeshan Aziz, Tauseef Aziz, Junaid Faridi and Haris Jaffer.

Hanif Lakhany, VP FPCCI, addressed the pre-launch event and said that FPCCI will support the initiative and will encourage all its members nationwide to make full use of the facility and enjoy the perks the platform offers. He added that the government should also support the initiative as the businessmen and exporters of the country have the potential to sell globally in currently untapped markets and sectors and bring precious foreign exchange to Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021