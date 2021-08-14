ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC declares Pemra chief’s powers to suspend broadcast media licences ‘illegal’

Recorder Report 14 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Friday declared the powers of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman to suspend broadcast media licenses as illegal and struck down all actions taken by the chairman pursuant to the delegated powers for suspension of broadcast media licenses.

The division bench of SHC comprised of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Arshad Hussain Khan in a written verdict declared the powers of Chairman PEMRA to suspend broadcast media licenses illegal in a petition, filed by Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) by making PEMRA respondent in it. Petitioner challenged the decision of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority corresponding to Item No.5 in its 156th Meeting convened on 24th April, 2020 conferring powers to Chairman PEMRA for suspending the broadcast licenses.

Faisal Siddiqui, counsel for the petitioner argued that PEMRA cannot delegate its powers under PEMRA Ordinance, 2002 without first framing Rules. “The requirement to frame rules is mandatory. The issue is not limited to this particular delegation of power by the PEMRA to its Chairman,” he stated.

Faisal submitted that the issue relates to the interpretation of Section 13, PEMRA Ordinance as to how any of the powers under the PEMRA Ordinance could be delegated without framing of rules.

Kashif Hanif, Counsel for PEMRA argued that Section 29 (6) and Section 30 of the PEMRA Ordinance are two independent sections. The compliance of section 8 (5) of the PEMRA Ordinance is not mandatory as the non-compliance of section 8 (5) of the PEMRA Ordinance does not entail any penal consequences. It was further contended that Section 13 of the PEMRA Ordinance was amended whereby the authority was empowered to delegate its power in respect of suspension of license.

Deputy Attorney General supported that arguments advanced by the counsel for PEMRA and according to him, the license could be suspended under the delegated powers by virtue of amendment even without framing rules.

Bench declared that powers of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority vested in Section 30 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 could not be delegated to the Chairman or any other official of PEMRA by dint of Section 13 of PEMRA Ordinance, 2002 for suspension of Broadcast Media Licenses without framing of Rules.

Henceforth, the decision of authority to this extent conveyed vide minutes of meeting dated 24th April 2020 is also declared null and void, bench stated and struck down all actions taken by the chairman pursuant to the delegated powers for suspension of broadcast media licenses.

In its decision, Court also observed that the compass and magnitude of judicial review is now well settled. The court may invalidate laws, acts and governmental actions that are incompatible with a higher authority more so, an executive decision may be invalidated for being unlawful and also maintains check and balance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PEMRA Sindh High Court Electronic Media Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar Faisal Siddiqui Justice Arshad Hussain Khan

SHC declares Pemra chief’s powers to suspend broadcast media licences ‘illegal’

Tarin assures exporters there will be swift refund payments

FY21 LSMI output jumps 14.85pc YoY

SBP governor speaks to media persons: $2.77bn from IMF to help facilitate increased imports

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Import of 61 items: WHT exemption extended up to Dec 31st

UK exports to EU down 18pc as Brexit bites

June 2020 fuel crises: Ogra’s decision to spare OMCs irks AGP

List of sugar mills penalised by CCP unveiled

Independence Day today

Afghanistan: IMF says it’s ‘too early to predict’ spillover in Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.