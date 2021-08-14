Employees’ Contributory Funds: SECP digitalizes filing of biannual returns

ISLAMABAD: To facilitate companies with their statutory compliance, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has deployed an online reporting system for filing of biannual returns under Employees’ Contributory Funds (Investment in Listed Securities) Regulations, 2018.

The development of this reporting system is part of SECP’s efforts for promoting digitalization, ease of doing business and creating a paperless environment. The online filing mechanism will reduce administrative burden of handling forms in SECP and help in maintaining a centralized database of the contributory funds.

To avail the online filing facility, companies/trust(s) are required to login into SECP’s e-Services with available User ID and click on the Process of Filing of Employee Contributory Fund Return at the process listing page. Those trusts which are not registered in e-Services are required to complete the User Registration process with valid CNIC in e-Services.

The companies/trust(s) can file their returns for the period ended June 30, 2021 by accessing the process from the following link: https://eservices.secp.gov.pk/eServices.

