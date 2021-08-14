ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
THE RUPEE: Unchanged largely

BR Research 14 Aug 2021

KARACHI: On last day of the week, PKR largely remained unchanged with respect to rates the day before. It recorded no movement on day end against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also remained unchanged against AED and SR while going down against Euro in open market. In global currency markets, dollar was holding firm near a four month high at the time of writing of this report as investors looked towards US Federal Reserve for more hints regarding reduction in economic stimulus.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 164 and 164.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged against USD for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 163.80 and 164.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 191 and 192.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 44.40 and 44.60 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling as well closing at 43.40 and 43.60 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 163.80
Open Offer     Rs 164.30
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 164.00
Offer Rate     Rs 164.10
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee kept lingering against the greenback on Friday, with no big change in yesterday’s trend in the local currency market.

According to the local currency dealers, no big change was witnessed in the demand and supply situation throughout the trading session and it closed for buying and selling at Rs164.10 and Rs165.20 respectively against Rs163.70 and Rs164.90 a day earlier. There was a marginal rise in trading trends comparing to the previous session, they added.

On the contrary, the national currency failed to hold its strength and declined its day earlier recoveries against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Wednesday’s closing of Rs225.50 and Rs227.20 to Rs225.00 and Rs227.00, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 20 pasias against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at 'Rs 164.80(buying) and Rs 164.90(selling) against last rate of Rs 164.60(buying) and Rs 164.70(selling).

It closed at Rs 164.80(buying) and Rs 164.90(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold traded at Rs. 110,400 (selling) and Rs110,000 (selling).

