Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
14 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (August 13, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 163.75 163.67 163.39 163.08 162.71 162.36 162.03
EUR 192.30 192.27 192.06 191.80 191.48 191.26 190.99
GBP 226.19 226.09 225.71 225.29 224.78 224.37 223.92
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.