KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (August 13, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 163.75 163.67 163.39 163.08 162.71 162.36 162.03 EUR 192.30 192.27 192.06 191.80 191.48 191.26 190.99 GBP 226.19 226.09 225.71 225.29 224.78 224.37 223.92 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021