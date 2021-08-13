World
UK PM Johnson vows not to 'turn our backs on Afghanistan'
- "What we must do now is not turn our backs on Afghanistan but continue, as a member of the (UN) Security Council, a country deeply involved in the strategic future of the area, to work with our partners, and make sure the government of Kabul does not allow that country, again, to be a breeding ground for terror," he said.
Updated 13 Aug 2021
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday promised Britain's full support for Afghanistan, to stop it becoming a haven for extremists, as cities fall to the Taliban after the withdrawal of Western forces.
"What we must do now is not turn our backs on Afghanistan but continue, as a member of the (UN) Security Council, a country deeply involved in the strategic future of the area, to work with our partners, and make sure the government of Kabul does not allow that country, again, to be a breeding ground for terror," he said.
Pakistan's net international reserves set to increase: SBP governor
UK PM Johnson vows not to 'turn our backs on Afghanistan'
Taliban near gates of Kabul as embassies prepare for evacuations
IMF ‘carefully watching’ Afghanistan, too soon to predict spillover to Pakistan
Alien Registration Card will facilitate inclusion in economy: PM Imran
IPO: Octopus Digital's book building to be held on September 9, 10
NATO says to support Afghan govt 'as much as possible'
Pakistan wants broad-based relations with US: FO
US will make mistake if it blames Pakistan for Afghanistan blunder: Asad Umar
NATO envoys to hold urgent meeting on Afghanistan
Hostile forces cannot undermine Pakistan-China's friendship: PM Imran
Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan appointed Punjab govt spokesman
Read more stories
Comments