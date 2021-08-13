ANL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.03%)
ASC 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.22%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.39%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
GGL 44.53 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.58%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
NETSOL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.33%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 31.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
POWER 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.69%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
SNGP 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.69%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
BR100 5,092 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,561 Decreased By ▼ -75.58 (-0.29%)
KSE100 47,186 Decreased By ▼ -84.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,861 Decreased By ▼ -68.17 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Credit Suisse to pick risk experts after fund fiasco

  • Credit Suisse said it was proposing Axel Lehmann, a former executive at Swiss rival UBS, as chair of the risk committee. The Swiss is an adjunct professor at the University of St. Gallen
AFP 13 Aug 2021

ZURICH: Credit Suisse said Friday it will name two risk management veterans to its board of directors after the Swiss banking giant was rocked by meltdowns at financial firms Greensill and Archegos.

The bank's new chairman, Antonio Horta-Osorio, has vowed to make risk management a priority since he took over in April in the wake of the financial fiascos.

Credit Suisse said it was proposing Axel Lehmann, a former executive at Swiss rival UBS, as chair of the risk committee. The Swiss is an adjunct professor at the University of St. Gallen.

Credit Suisse adds second banker in as many days in Australia

He would take over for Richard Meddings, who has been interim chairman of the risk committee since his predecessor abruptly resigned in April.

It also nominated Juan Colombas, a non-executive director and member of the audit and risk committees at Dutch bank ING, to serve on its board. The Spaniard is also a former executive at Lloyds Banking Group.

Credit Suisse will hold an extraordinary general meeting of its board on October 1 to elect the two new members.

Horta-Osorio said in a statement that the two, with their three decades of experience in financial services, "will make an invaluable contribution as we shape the bank's strategic realignment and enhance our culture of risk management and personal responsibility and accountability."

The implosion of US hedge fund Archegos earlier this year cost Credit Suisse some $5.5 billion.

An independent external investigation into the Archegos fiasco found a failure to manage risk effectively at Switzerland's second biggest bank.

The bank has also been repaying billions of dollars to investors who placed money in funds linked to the collapse of British financial firm Greensill.

An investigation into the Greensill affair is expected to end in the third quarter.

Credit Suisse António Horta Osório Axel Lehmann University of St. Gallen

Credit Suisse to pick risk experts after fund fiasco

Power projects: Chinese companies refuse request to review rate of return

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan to get 'unconditional' $2.77bn

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 86,236

Afghan women bankers 'forced from roles' as Taliban takes control

FBR issues tax rates on immovable properties

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ordinance

Taliban capture Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters