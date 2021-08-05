ANL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.1%)
ASC 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
ASL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
GGL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.43%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.06%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
KAPCO 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 160.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.31%)
PACE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
PAEL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
PRL 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.34%)
SILK 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.24%)
SNGP 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.89%)
TELE 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.54%)
UNITY 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 5,188 Decreased By ▼ -4.48 (-0.09%)
BR30 26,288 Decreased By ▼ -42.88 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,746 Decreased By ▼ -44.18 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,066 Decreased By ▼ -29.42 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Credit Suisse adds second banker in as many days in Australia

  • Credit Suisse also told its staff on Wednesday it had hired a new director for its Financial Institutions Group (FIG) unit
Reuters 05 Aug 2021

SYDNEY: Credit Suisse Group AG has hired a second director for its investment banking and capital markets team in Australia this week, an internal memo sent to staff on Thursday and seen by Reuters showed.

Karla Wynne, the head of strategy and investor relations at petrol supplier and retailer Viva Energy will join Credit Suisse in November to help "expand our franchise in the Consumer, Retail and Healthcare sectors," the memo said.

Before working for Viva, Wynne spent seven years at Bank of America where she led the Equity Capital Markets team until mid-2018, according to the memo, which was confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesman.

Credit Suisse scandals prompt Switzerland to think unthinkable

Like in the United States, bankers in Australia are also dealing with a record backlog of deals that is only expected to grow in the near term as the economy which is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit Suisse also told its staff on Wednesday it had hired a new director for its Financial Institutions Group (FIG) unit.

The banking hiring spree is also partly due to the emergence of two new ambitious local banking houses in Australia that have waged a fierce talent war against global peers.

Credit Suisse Credit Suisse Group AG Karla Wynne Financial Institutions Group

Credit Suisse adds second banker in as many days in Australia

Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept

Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters