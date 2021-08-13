JGB yields flat as US peers stabilise on inflation reading

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields were little changed on Friday as US peers appeared to have stabilised after bouncing back earlier in the week on signs that inflation might be peaking out.

The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.020%, while the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.405%.

Yields on 10-year US Treasury notes fell earlier this week after data showed US consumer price increases slowed in July. They bounced back the day after when producer prices posted their largest annual increase in more than a decade, suggesting inflation could remain high.

JGB little changed ahead of 10-year auction

The longer ends of the JGB were also little changed with the 30-year JGB yield flat at 0.640% and the 40-year JGB yield unchanged at 0.720%.

The two-year JGB yield was also unchanged at minus 0.135%, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.02 point to 152.18, with a trading volume of 5,917 lots.