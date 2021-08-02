ANL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
ASC 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.59%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.62%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.61%)
GGL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.58%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.41%)
JSCL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.99%)
KAPCO 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.36%)
MLCF 43.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.56%)
NETSOL 150.85 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.04%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.4%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.12%)
POWER 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
PTC 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 155.89 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.95%)
UNITY 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
BR100 5,086 Increased By ▲ 42.56 (0.84%)
BR30 25,461 Increased By ▲ 245.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 47,240 Increased By ▲ 184.45 (0.39%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 61.34 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
JGB little changed ahead of 10-year auction

  • Takenobu Nakashima, chief rates strategist at Nomura
Reuters 02 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bonds were narrowly mixed at the start of a new month on Monday, with benchmark 10-year bonds untraded by early afternoon as investors looked to an auction the following day.

While the benchmark 10-year JGBs were untraded , the 10-year JGB futures price dipped 0.02 point to 152.28 and the yield on the 20-year JGBs fell 0.5 basis point to 0.630%.

Benchmarks for other major maturities were also untraded ahead of Tuesday's auction of 2.6 trillion yen 10-year JGBs.

The Bank of Japan's bond buying plan for August, announced on Friday, showed its first buying in 10-year JGBs will be on Aug 12.

JGBs little changed, 10-year auction slightly weak

That is the latest date for the BOJ's buying in that maturity since the BOJ began its massive easing in 2013, said.

Takenobu Nakashima, chief rates strategist at Nomura.

"By refraining from buying for a long period after the auction, the BOJ may be trying to raise the market's volatility." Nakashima said.

Since mid-July, the 10-year yield has been stuck in a narrow range of 1.5 basis points.

