ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Govt supporting e-commerce industry, says Tarin

Recorder Report 13 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Thursday the current government supports the idea of promoting the e-commerce industry as a catalyst to economic growth and source of future foreign direct investment.

While chairing a meeting with the representatives of 'Daraz', one of the prominent digital market places in Pakistan, the finance minister said he sees a great potential of promotion of small and medium enterprises in Pakistan, if provided support by digital platforms such as Daraz.

Such collaborative efforts will also create employment opportunities for the youth in the country, he added.

Daraz was represented by its Group CEO Bjarke Mikkelsen, Pakistan MD Ehsan Saya, Group CFO Kiran Faruqi, and Pakistan CFO Ahmad Hassan.

Managing Director (MD) Daraz Pakistan briefed the finance minister that his online platform offers 20 million different products and is visited by 15 million people every month.

He further stated that various concessions offered to the IT industry by the government have proven helpful in promoting the e-commerce industry in Pakistan.

Daraz CEO Bjarke Mikkelsen requested to have more representation from the e-commerce industry in policy making and asked to simplify the tax administration processes and procedures for e-commerce platforms, so that compliance becomes easier.

The finance minister stated his support for the growth of e-commerce industry in Pakistan and directed Daraz to propose initiatives where the government could work in collaboration with the e-commerce industry.

The Daraz team thanked the finance minister for his support and committed to present their proposals soon on the inclusion of the SME sector through the e-commerce platforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IT industry Daraz Shaukat Tarin e commerce industry Bjarke Mikkelsen

