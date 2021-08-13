Punjab reports 1,141 Covid-19 fresh infections, 36 deaths

LAHORE: Despite Covid-19 vaccination on large scale, there is no let up in the spread of coronavirus in Punjab, as out of out of 19773 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 1141 fresh infections and 36 fatalities were reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 368,195 and death toll to 11292.

Out of 36 deaths reported during the last 24 hours, 17 were reported in Lahore, 10 in Rawalpindi, and one each in Faisalabad and Sargodha taking the tally of death toll in these districts to 4495, 1688, 1184 and 294, respectively.

With the recovery of 609 more corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab reached to 337,697. On the other hand, as many as 3,376 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the past 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 975,474 showing recovery rate of 89.9%.

Out of 1141 fresh virus cases during the last 24 hours, as many as 585 were reported in Lahore, 110 in Rawalpindi, 52 in Faisalabad, 69 in Multan and 29 in Gujranwala. As per break-up of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 189037 cases and 4495 deaths, Rawalpindi 30568 cases and 1688 deaths, Faisalabad 22408 cases and 1184 deaths, Multan 18699 cases and 876 deaths, Gujranwala 8679 cases and 445 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6525 cases and 282 deaths, Sargodha 8696 cases and 292 deaths, Sheikhupura 4012 cases and 124 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2385 cases and 299 deaths and Sialkot reported 7564 cases and 241 deaths.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam said that a record number of people are vaccinated at 662 vaccination centers operating across the province.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Department Muhammad Aamir Jan during his visit to the Institute of Child Health/Children's Hospital on Thursday said that the University of Child Health will be established with latest medical equipment and trained specialized manpower in all specialties by providing required funds.

The foundation stone of the varsity would be laid within three months and work would be executed on fast track basis, he added.

He said that the hospital would be energised with solar power in a bid to save millions of rupees incurring on electricity charges. He directed the Energy Department to kick start the development work of solarisation of the hospital without further delay. He said that like other hospitals, the Children's Hospital would be equipped with installation of HVAC system to ensure cooling atmosphere in the hospital.

Giving briefing to the secretary health, Dean ICH Prof Masood Sadiq stated that multi-storey buildings of the University of Child Health (UCH) would be constructed on 71 kanals of land which would house three colleges like College of Paediatric and Child Health, College of Nursing and College of Allied Health Professionals, besides other specialties and impart postgraduate training to specialist doctors in all fields of Paediatrics.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021