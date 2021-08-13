ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euronext wheat scales new highs

Reuters 13 Aug 2021

PARIS: Euronext wheat futures closed sharply higher on Thursday after setting fresh contract highs as bigger than expected supply reductions in a US government crop report further fuelled concern over harvest setbacks in major exporting zones. Benchmark December wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled up 9.00 euros, or 3.8%, at 248.75 euros ($291.96) a tonne.

Towards the close it set the latest life-of-contract peak at 249.75 euros, also the highest price for a second-month position since January 2013, although it remained shy of the key 250 euro chart threshold.

Euronext extended gains after the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world crop outlook released at 1600 GMT showed an unexpected steep cut to world wheat supply and larger than anticipated reductions in US corn and soy yields.

The USDA's report, which included a massive cut to expected production in top wheat exporter Russia, added to a run of reduced harvest forecasts by analysts.

"Prices are adjusting to the reduced prospects for supply," a futures dealer said.

The run-up to Monday's expiry of options on Euronext September wheat was also fuelling volatility, according to traders. September futures settled up 9.25 euros at 245.75 euros after breaking resistance at 240 euros.

In Poland, prices rose in the past week as the wheat harvest was interrupted by rain, reducing sale offers from farmers.

Exporter purchase prices rose about 40 zloty on the week to around 1,040 zloty (226.8 euros) a tonne for 12.5% protein wheat for August/September delivery to ports.

Wheat USDA US government wheat prices wheat crop

Euronext wheat scales new highs

Taliban protest against US air strikes

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ord

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

SBP’s forex reserves down $223m

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

10 dams to be constructed in 10 years, says PM

NSA rejects Taliban support allegations

Qureshi says ‘Indian-Afghan’ nexus behind Dasu bus attack

Delta variant crimps oil demand outlook: IEA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.