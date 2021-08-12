ANL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
ASL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
GGL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
JSCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.61%)
KAPCO 39.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MDTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.91%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
PAEL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 23.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
TELE 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
TRG 158.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.88%)
UNITY 38.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
BR100 5,109 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-0.16%)
BR30 25,463 Decreased By ▼ -129.82 (-0.51%)
KSE100 47,345 Decreased By ▼ -32.56 (-0.07%)
KSE30 18,922 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's Tesla rival Li Auto makes HK debut after $1.5bn IPO

  • Chinese authorities have also been busy reining in the influence of mainland industries including tech giants, and more recently its lucrative private education sector
AFP 12 Aug 2021

BEIJING: Shares in Chinese electric carmaker Li Auto fell on its Hong Kong debut Thursday, with investors increasingly jittery over Beijing's regulatory clampdown on tech companies and other industries.

Regarded as a mainland rival to US titan Tesla, the listing makes it the latest mainland firm already traded on Wall Street to seek exposure in Hong Kong as a hedge against regulatory risks amid China-US tensions.

Li Auto is the second Chinese electric vehicle company to announce a secondary listing, following rival XPeng's initial public offering last month.

Chinese EV maker Li Auto files for US listing

The firms are among a number flocking to the financial hub over the past year as firms guard against the risk of being removed from US exchanges over the standoff.

The firm raised $1.5 billion in the IPO but on Thursday its shares slipped to HK$116.80 in early trade, down from its IPO price of HK118.

The offering also comes during a turbulent period for stocks in the city as investors grow increasingly jittery over Beijing's tightening grip there, including the imposition of a sweeping national security law last year.

Chinese authorities have also been busy reining in the influence of mainland industries including tech giants, and more recently its lucrative private education sector.

Li Auto plans to dedicate almost half of its net proceeds to research and development including in "ultra-fast charging technologies", according to its prospectus.

Part of the funds will also go to its efforts in "intelligent vehicle and autonomous driving technologies".

China is the world's largest car market and Beijing expects new energy vehicles to comprise 25 percent of car sales by 2025.

Tesla Li Auto

China's Tesla rival Li Auto makes HK debut after $1.5bn IPO

ECC approves ‘remittance loyalty’ plan

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

‘#SanctionPakistan’, other anti-state trends on social media: NSA, minister say PTM a major ‘contributor’

Oil, ghee import on sugar-wheat pattern likely

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with World Bank

Air travel: Complete vaccination certificates a must after September 10

Young Afghan general takes fight against Taliban to social media

All stakeholders must play their part positively: COAS

US consumer inflation slows in July, but gas prices still rising

Pakistan, Iraq concerned at Afghan situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters