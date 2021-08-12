ANL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
All stakeholders must play their part positively: COAS

Recorder Report Updated 12 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said that all the stakeholders in Afghanistan should play their part positively for ensuring peace by avoiding “scapegoating” to counter designs of the “spoilers”.

The army chief stated this while chairing Corp Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the participants of the conference took a comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment.

It stated that the forum was given a detailed briefing on evolving situation along the Pakistan-Afghan international border, its implications on Pakistan’s internal security, particularly, in the western zone, and the measures being taken to tackle emerging challenges.

“The COAS expressed satisfaction over stringent measures being taken for ensuring effective border control as part of the comprehensive Border Management Regime and asked for high level of vigil along the Western Border,” the ISPR further stated.

Pakistan, US NSAs discuss Afghan situation

Reinforcing Pakistan’s vision for peace, connectivity and shared prosperity, it added that the COAS said: “We have made every possible effort to facilitate Afghan peace process leading towards a negotiated settlement with utmost sincerity and will continue to do so.”

“Being a collective responsibility, all stakeholders have to play their part positively for enduring peace in Afghanistan which is pivotal for stability in the region. Misperceptions and scapegoating must be avoided to counter designs of spoilers,” the army chief emphasised.

Taking a holistic view of the multifarious security challenges faced by Pakistan in various domains in the evolving milieu, the ISPR stated that the forum underscored the need for adopting whole of nation approach.

It added that the COAS commended formations for maintaining high standards of operational readiness and providing sustained support to civil administration during ongoing national efforts against the Covid-19, monsoons, and national polio drive.

Qamar Javed Bajwa ISPR COVID19 polio drive Pakistan Afghan border Western border

