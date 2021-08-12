All media organizations reject PMDA proposal

KARACHI: All representative media organizations i.e. All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) in a joint statement Wednesday, have rejected the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) and termed the concept as an unconstitutional and draconian law against the freedom of press and expression and step toward imposing the state control to regulate all segments of media under one over-centralized body.

The representatives of the media organizations in a joint statement strongly objected to the proposed PMDA as it appears to be aimed at subjugating the freedom of press and expression. The major stakeholders believe that the PMDA is an attempt to tighten Federal Government control over the media from one platform and ignores the fact that print, electronic and social media are separate entities each with their own defined features. The move to bring under state control indicates an authoritarian streak that should have no place in the democratically elected dispensation. The representatives of media organizations have urged upon the joint meeting of the Senate and National Assembly on Information to reject the proposal completely–PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021