PARTLY FACETIOUS: The PM was in Karachi

“The Khan went to Karachi for a few hours and never engaged with the government of Sindh.”

“Hey he has said it once, and he has said it again and again and again and again…”

“OK I get it ad nauseum.”

“Right, that he aint gonna talk to the Zardaris and the Sharifs and Maulana Fazlur Rehman…”

“But he is amenable to talking to those who wish to change sides…”

“Yes, but not with Murad Ali Shah, not Khawaja Asif, not…”

“Right, but I would like to quote a Greek philosopher Epicletus who said if you hear that someone is speaking ill of you, instead of trying to defend yourself you should say…”

“There you go that doesn’t apply to Pakistan. No one here defends himself or his/her party, but immediately launch several ballistic missiles, which are not long term like cruise missiles…”

“Oh shush – anyway Epicletus said you should say he obviously does not know me very well, since there are many other faults he could have mentioned.”

“Ah woe is me, I would have you know that The Khan has set up a University where PhD students would undertake research on Madinah ki riyasat (Madinah’s administration) dating back to early Islam…”

“I agree with The Khan there – besides the name Epicletus is aenless…”

“Aen as in the Urdu alphabet…”

“Yes!”

“So what did The Khan gain by going to Karachi and meeting his own party leaders who constantly visit him in Islamabad in any case…”

“He inaugurated something on the port I think.”

“Could he see that stranded cargo ship that’s been there for…”

“Hey its fuel has been removed and the Minister for Port and Shipping is handling it thank you.”

“Fuel removed and used where?”

“You are such a conspiracy theorist…it’s stored in the Minister’s house for safe keeping, is that what you wanted me to say? Well I don’t know where it’s being stored so there!”

“It’s never a dull moment in the Land of The Khan.”

