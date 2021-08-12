ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The PM was in Karachi

Anjum Ibrahim 12 Aug 2021

“The Khan went to Karachi for a few hours and never engaged with the government of Sindh.”

“Hey he has said it once, and he has said it again and again and again and again…”

“OK I get it ad nauseum.”

“Right, that he aint gonna talk to the Zardaris and the Sharifs and Maulana Fazlur Rehman…”

“But he is amenable to talking to those who wish to change sides…”

“Yes, but not with Murad Ali Shah, not Khawaja Asif, not…”

“Right, but I would like to quote a Greek philosopher Epicletus who said if you hear that someone is speaking ill of you, instead of trying to defend yourself you should say…”

“There you go that doesn’t apply to Pakistan. No one here defends himself or his/her party, but immediately launch several ballistic missiles, which are not long term like cruise missiles…”

“Oh shush – anyway Epicletus said you should say he obviously does not know me very well, since there are many other faults he could have mentioned.”

“Ah woe is me, I would have you know that The Khan has set up a University where PhD students would undertake research on Madinah ki riyasat (Madinah’s administration) dating back to early Islam…”

“I agree with The Khan there – besides the name Epicletus is aenless…”

“Aen as in the Urdu alphabet…”

“Yes!”

“So what did The Khan gain by going to Karachi and meeting his own party leaders who constantly visit him in Islamabad in any case…”

“He inaugurated something on the port I think.”

“Could he see that stranded cargo ship that’s been there for…”

“Hey its fuel has been removed and the Minister for Port and Shipping is handling it thank you.”

“Fuel removed and used where?”

“You are such a conspiracy theorist…it’s stored in the Minister’s house for safe keeping, is that what you wanted me to say? Well I don’t know where it’s being stored so there!”

“It’s never a dull moment in the Land of The Khan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Murad Ali Shah Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khawaja Asif

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The PM was in Karachi

US consumer inflation slows in July, but gas prices still rising

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with WB

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

All stakeholders must play their part positively: COAS

Pakistan, Iraq concerned at Afghan situation

PC Board takes up issues related to NPPMCL, JCC and Slic

Bogus refunds: Alvi tells FBR to expedite action against errant officers

PDM rejects govt’s ‘unilateral’ electoral reforms

Non-commercial cargo

‘CRB’ to be set up for revival of cos, distressed entities: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.